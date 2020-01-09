Elders Chair Robinson Urges US, Russia to Extend START, Cut Nuclear Arsenals

Chair of the Elders group of former world leaders Mary Robinson urged on Thursday the United States and Russia to preserve the New START arms control treaty and in a bolder move decrease their nuclear arsenals three-fold

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Chair of the Elders group of former world leaders Mary Robinson urged on Thursday the United States and Russia to preserve the New START arms control treaty and in a bolder move decrease their nuclear arsenals three-fold.

"Dramatically cut the number of nuclear weapons in existence with the United States and Russia reducing to a total of no more than 500 each," Robinson said, addressing the UN Security Council meeting.

New START, the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States, limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 for each side. The pact expires in February 2021 with Russia advocating its extension for another five years and US undecided on the issue.

"The Elders hope that instead of a new arms race in 2020 we see a re-energized nuclear non-proliferation treaty review and agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend New START until 2026," Robinson said.

Former first woman President of Ireland chairs the Elders, which define themselves as "an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights." The body was established by former President of South Africa and Nobel Peace laureate Nelson Mandela.

Robinson called nuclear proliferation one of the two greatest threats to humanity, along with global climate changes.