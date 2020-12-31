UrduPoint.com
Elected US Congresswoman To Miss January 3 Swearing In While Recovering From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Republican Representative-elect Maria Salazar, a former journalist elected in November, assured supporters that she will survive COVID-19 but will miss the ceremonial swearing in of the next US Congress on January 3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Republican Representative-elect Maria Salazar, a former journalist elected in November, assured supporters that she will survive COVID-19 but will miss the ceremonial swearing in of the next US Congress on January 3.

"I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day," Salazar said via Twitter on Thursday.

Salazar, 59, a former journalist who spent decades with the Spanish television network Telemundo, defeated incumbent Democratic lawmaker Donna Shalala in the 2020 general election to join the state of Florida's delegation to Congress.

Salazar was admitted to a hospital last week with an irregular heartbeat, where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was discharged the next day to recover at home.

Salazar is part of a class of Republican House candidates who defied expectations of a Democratic wave, leaving majority Democrats with one of the smallest margins ever in the next Congress. With several races still undecided, media reports suggest the Democratic majority could be as small as 11 seats.

At least 50 members of Congress from 25 states and the territory of Puerto Rico have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or coronavirus antibodies, according to media reports.

