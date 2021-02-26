UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Campaign Begins In Ivory Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Election campaign begins in Ivory Coast

Campaigning for parliamentary elections in Ivory Coast began on Friday, with the March 6 vote coming four months after a presidential election marred by violence

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Campaigning for parliamentary elections in Ivory Coast began on Friday, with the March 6 vote coming four months after a presidential election marred by violence.

The opposition boycotted the presidential poll, calling for "civil disobedience". But it has decided to take part in the vote to elect members of a National Assembly currently dominated by the ruling party.

For the first time in a decade, the branch of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) led by former president Laurent Gbagbo will put forth candidates, as part of coalition called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS).

EDS has forged an alliance with the largest opposition party, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), headed by former President Henri Konan Bedie, who was allied with the ruling RHDP in the last legislative elections in December 2016.

Between the PDCI and RHDP, they obtained an absolute majority with 167 out of 255 seats.

Now Bedie says he intends to win the majority with Gbagbo to "avoid the consolidation of absolute power in our country" and "to reconcile the Ivorian people".

The election could he held in the absence of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, after the 55-year-old travelled to France for a week for medical treatment.

RHDP executive director Adama Bictogo said he "would have like for him to be by our side, so that together he and I could have launched this campaign".

The opposition's participation in the vote comes after signs of appeasement from the government, including the conditional release of several opposition figures arrested after the presidential election of October 31, 2020.

That election was easily won by Ouattara, but the opposition contested the result, saying his bid for a third term was unconstitutional.

The violence that followed the election left 87 dead and nearly 500 injured.

The bloodshed led to all parties calling for peaceful parliamentary elections.

The campaign, which officially ends on March 4, began as Gbagbo's supporters eagerly await his return to Ivory Coast, announced by his party for mid-March.

Gbagbo was president during a turbulent period between 2000 and 2011, when civil warfare split the country.

He refused to accept that Ouattara beat him in a 2010 presidential poll and some 3,000 people died in post-election violence before Gbagbo was arrested in April 2011.

He was transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to be tried for crimes against humanity.

But Gbagbo was acquitted in January 2019, and has since lived in Brussels pending a possible appeal.

The ICC has authorised Gbagbo to leave Belgium on the condition that the country he wishes to go to agrees to receive him.

Ouattara has stated several times stated he is in favour of Gbagbo's return.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead National Assembly Prime Minister ICC Democracy Vote France Died Brussels Split The Hague Alliance Ivory Coast Belgium January March April October December Criminals 2016 2019 2020 All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US expert panel debating Johnson & Johnson Covid v ..

2 minutes ago

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association elections on Feb ..

2 minutes ago

Police retrieve 87 kanals state land

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Hopes Taliban to Show Willingness to N ..

6 minutes ago

UNDP's delegation asked to design skillful program ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.