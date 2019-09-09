Election Campaign for United Russia Party Was Successful - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

The election campaign in general was successful for the United Russia party, the party showed its political leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The election campaign in general was successful for the United Russia party, the party showed its political leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Here you probably need to generally assess the performance of United Russia in the elections.

In general, the recent election campaign in Russia was very, very successful for the United Russia party. Somewhere there are more seats, somewhere fewer, but throughout the country, the party has shown its political leadership," Peskov said when asked whether the ruling party won or lost the Moscow elections.