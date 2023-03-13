UrduPoint.com

Election Campaign In Turkey To Start On March 18 - Election Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 06:59 PM

The chairman of Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced on Monday a March 18 start date for the country's election campaign, with voting details still being discussed

"At our meeting today, March 18, 2023 was set as the start date of the election Calendar for the 28th term presidential and parliamentary elections, which will be held on May 14, 2023. In addition, the work on determining the principles regarding the voting of voters at home and abroad continues," local broadcasters reported, citing YSK Chairman Ahmet Yener.

Turkey's High Electoral Commission unanimously approved on Friday the date for the presidential and parliamentary elections proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, May 14.

A second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28.

Erdogan's opponent is the candidate of the opposition six-party alliance, the leader of the People's Republican Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Pre-election opinion polls have not yet revealed the favorite for the upcoming elections, while experts say the campaign will prove particularly fraught for the ruling party given the devastating earthquakes, which killed at least 48,000 people in the country in February, as well as the difficult economic situation.

