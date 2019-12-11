UrduPoint.com
Election Commission May Give Early Results Of Afghan Presidential Election Within 2 Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Election Commission May Give Early Results of Afghan Presidential Election Within 2 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) will be ready to announce the preliminary results of the presidential election in two days, a member of the commission told Afghan Tolo news tv channel on Tuesday.

The IEC has already postponed the announcement three times.

"I cannot say exactly whether we will announce it today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (Wednesday), but we will announce the preliminary results," he said.

The results have been postponed by two months amid auditing, with supporters of key candidate Abdullah Abdullah blocking the commission's attempts to recount votes in seven provinces.

More Stories From World

