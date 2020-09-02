Election in Belarus Used by External, Internal Forces to Destabilize Country - Makei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The election in Belarus was used by external and internal forces to destabilize the country, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

"Unfortunately, once again in the countries of the former Soviet Union the elections were used by external and internal forces to try to destabilize the socio-political and economic situation.

We were ready for some things, of course, but some other things were an unpleasant surprise for us," Makei said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.