Election of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Could Be Held in Fall 2021 - Election Commission

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The election of the Khabarovsk Territory governor in the event of the removal of detained Sergey Furgal from office will be held in September 2021, deputy chairman of the regional election commission Vasily Agulenko told Sputnik.

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, Governor Furgal was detained during investigation of a multi-episode case against an organized crime group involved in a number of particularly serious crimes against businessmen in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region. According to investigators, a case has been opened against Furgal, who investigators say organized an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs.

"The election [in case Furgal is removed] will be held in September 2021. Dates will be set in June 2021, simultaneously with the elections of State Duma lawmakers. Elections will be scheduled 90-100 days in advance," Agulenko said.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) candidate Furgal became the head of the Khabarovsk Territory in 2018, gaining nearly 70 percent of the vote in the second round of elections and beating then Governor from the United Russia ruling party Vyacheslav Shport. Prior to this, Furgal was a lawmaker of the State Duma of the fifth, sixth and seventh convocations.