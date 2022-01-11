UrduPoint.com

Election Of New European Parliament President Scheduled For January 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Election of New European Parliament President Scheduled for January 18

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Election of the new head of the European Parliament are scheduled for January 18, as planned, even despite President David Sassoli's death, and his first deputy, Roberta Metsola, will take the seat until then, the press service of the parliament said in a statement.

European Parliament President David Sassoli died at the age of 66 on Tuesday night at the Cancer Center in the Italian city of Aviano, where he was hospitalized at the end of December due to a serious complication associated with dysfunction of the immune system.

"As outlined in the Rules of Procedure (Rule 20), the interim Presidency will be ensured by the first Vice-President of the Parliament in the days leading up to the election of a new President. As originally planned before the sudden passing of President Sassoli, the election of the President for the second half of the mandate will take place on Tuesday 18 January during the Strasbourg plenary. The elections of the Vice-Presidents and Quaestors will follow in the same week," the statement says.

