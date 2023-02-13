UrduPoint.com

Election Of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Election of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure - Reports

The selection procedure of a new NATO Secretary General is highly non-transparent, with the bloc's leading powers exerting inordinate influence over the process, a European diplomat told the Foreign Policy journal on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The selection procedure of a new NATO Secretary General is highly non-transparent, with the bloc's leading powers exerting inordinate influence over the process, a European diplomat told the Foreign Policy journal on Monday.

"It is the least transparent election of all elections," the anonymous diplomat was quoted as saying in the report.

The selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, Foreign Policy stated, adding, however, that the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise "inordinate influence" during the process.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are among likely candidates to succeed Stoltenberg as head of the bloc, according to the report.

Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Last year, The New York Times also named Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's successor.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Ukraine France Germany Alliance New York United Kingdom September October All

Recent Stories

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

6 minutes ago
 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

25 seconds ago
 Shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer loca ..

Shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer location in full swing: IESCO CEO

27 seconds ago
 Tutor booked for sexually assaulting sixth grader

Tutor booked for sexually assaulting sixth grader

28 seconds ago
 Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

48 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil Production Cut in Line With Pledge to ..

Russia's Oil Production Cut in Line With Pledge to Retaliate for West's Price Ca ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.