Election of New UK Prime Minister Will Not Change Brexit Deal Parameters - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The election of a new UK prime minister will not lead to any changes to the parameters the Brexit agreement , European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

The list of candidates for the posts of the leader of the Conservative Party and the UK Prime Minister has been formed and contains 10 Names. As expected, the election process will conclude in the second half of July. Late last week, one of the candidates, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said that he would not pay the Brexit "divorce bill" to the European Union in the amount of 39 billion Pounds (about $50 billion) until a deal satisfying the UK was agreed.

"Everyone knows what is on the table, ... [it] has been negotiated successfully by the Commission and has been approved by all [EU] member states, and the election of a new [UK] prime minister will, of course, not change the parameters of what is on the table," Schinas said at a briefing.

The spokesman also said he would not comment on Johnson's words to avoid interfering with the Tory leadership contest.

"Our Brexit break continues, so we will refrain from anything that would take us out of this situation. We will also, of course, refrain from any positions, opinions that would risk interfering with the ongoing leadership contest in the Conservative Party," he said.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in March but failed to do so because UK lawmakers refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned on Friday but remained a caretaker at the post until a new prime minister is elected. Given the situation, London was given an extension until October 31 to find a way out of the deadlock.