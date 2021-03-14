UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Official Urges CAR Population To Attend Runoff Voting Despite Rebel Threats

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Election Official Urges CAR Population to Attend Runoff Voting Despite Rebel Threats

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Citizens of the Central African Republic should participate in the voting of the second round of the country's parliamentary elections despite alleged threats made by insurgents from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), Mathias Barthelemy Morouba, the chairman of the National Elections Authority, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The polls for the runoff of elections opened on Sunday. Notably, those who were unable to vote during the first round, held on December 27 due to rebel violent attacks, will also be able to cast ballots this day.

"I call on Central Africans to go massively to vote, because on May 2 the National Assembly [lower parliamentary house] must be renewed with lawmakers, who will be elected in these elections," Morouba said.

He added that even though candidates should remain cautious amid the political turmoil and rebel threats, the holding of the parliamentary elections was vital.

According to local authorities and media reports, CPC insurgents based in the Yalinga area in the country's northeast allegedly threatened to amputate the hands and legs of those who would decide to vote on Sunday.

The December 27 presidential and parliamentary vote was precluded by violence, initiated by CPC insurgents. The unrest claimed 14 lives and resulted in the siege of the capital city of Bangui. The post-electoral period was marked by the national security forces' offensive in retaliation against the CPC on February 15.

Faustin Archange Touadera won the presidential election in December.  

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Vote Threatened Bangui Central African Republic February May December Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

27 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.