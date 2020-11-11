UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Officials In All US States Confirm No Election Irregularities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Election Officials in All US States Confirm No Election Irregularities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) High-raking election officials in all US states have confirmed that no large-scale election irregularities took place during the November 3 vote, the New York Times reported.

According to the seminal newspaper, its reporters reached out to election commissions in every US state and received no reports of any fraud, despite repeated claims of the opposite by US President Donald Trump.

Following a tense four-day count, Democrat Joe Biden clinched the presidency after securing razor-thin victories in key swing states.

Trump has so far refused to concede and has repeatedly claimed massive election irregularities. Trump associates and lawyers have echoed the claims and filed lawsuits in many states, a large portion of which was shot down immediately due to lack of evidence.

According to the bulk of accounts received by the Times, what few irregularities there were could have no bearing on the election results and are not unusual in every election event.

Related Topics

Election Vote Lawyers Trump New York November Event All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

26 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

36 minutes ago

KIIR seeks Biden administration's deeper engagemen ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 30 Ceasefire Viol ..

2 minutes ago

Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khali ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.