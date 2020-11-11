Election Officials in All US States Confirm No Election Irregularities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) High-raking election officials in all US states have confirmed that no large-scale election irregularities took place during the November 3 vote, the New York Times reported.

According to the seminal newspaper, its reporters reached out to election commissions in every US state and received no reports of any fraud, despite repeated claims of the opposite by US President Donald Trump.

Following a tense four-day count, Democrat Joe Biden clinched the presidency after securing razor-thin victories in key swing states.

Trump has so far refused to concede and has repeatedly claimed massive election irregularities. Trump associates and lawyers have echoed the claims and filed lawsuits in many states, a large portion of which was shot down immediately due to lack of evidence.

According to the bulk of accounts received by the Times, what few irregularities there were could have no bearing on the election results and are not unusual in every election event.