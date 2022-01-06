UrduPoint.com

Election Rallies Cancelled As India Sees Omicron Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days

Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects.

But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.

"Owing to concerns over the growing number of Covid cases, all... rallies of the party have been cancelled," Ashok Singh, a spokesperson for the opposition Congress, told AFP.

Another opposition group said it had switched to virtual campaigning while the BJP cancelled a rally planned for Thursday in Noida, a satellite city of the capital New Delhi that has seen a spate of new cases.

