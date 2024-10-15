Open Menu

Election Results For Macao's Sixth-term Chief Executive Confirmed By Top Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The election results for the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been confirmed on Tuesday by the region's Court of Final Appeal.

The office of the president of the Court of Final Appeal announced that since no judicial appeals were filed within the legal period, the Court confirmed the results of the Macao SAR's chief executive election held on Sunday.

According to the office, the confirmation is based on Article 95, second paragraph of the Macao SAR's Chief Executive Election Law, and Sam Hou Fai was declared the chief executive designate.

The official announcement of the election results will be published in the Macao SAR Gazette on Oct. 21.

