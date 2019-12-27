Election Runoff Set To Cap Turbulent Year In Guinea-Bissau
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:25 PM
Voters in Guinea-Bissau are being called out to cast their ballots in a presidential runoff Sunday, capping a year of turmoil in the poor, coup-prone West African state
After months of acrimony, people are being asked to choose between two former prime ministers -- Domingos Simoes Pereira, from the traditional ruling PAIGC party, and opposition figure Umaro Sissoco Embalo.
Embalo, a former general who wears a red-and-white Arab keffiyeh headress, is pitching himself as a unifier of the nation.
He is gambling that he can overhaul Pereira's lead by getting backing from losing candidates in the first round in November.