MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The election to Chile's Constitutional Council, which will be responsible for drafting the country's new constitution, will be held on May 7.

Chile's current constitution was approved back in 1980, during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, and entered into force in 1990. Since then, it has been amended several times, the last time in 2018.

At the end of 2019, Chile saw violent nationwide protests, set off by subway fare hikes, with citizens calling for decent free education and healthcare, higher wages and lower tariffs.

In September 2022, a new constitution, drawn by the Constitutional Convention, was put to vote during a nationwide referendum.

The majority of nearly 62% of Chile's citizens voted against the proposed left-leaning constitution, which would have enacted over 100 rights, including the legalization of abortion and the adoption of universal health care. Following the results of the referendum, the election to the Constitutional Council was scheduled for May 7, 2023, in an attempt to relaunch the process aimed at drafting and adopting a new constitution. The new organ will consist of 50 delegates, elected directly.