Election To Madrid Assembly Underway Tuesday With Harsh Safety Measures In Place

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Election to Madrid Assembly Underway Tuesday With Harsh Safety Measures in Place

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) A regional election is being held in the Autonomous Community of Madrid on Tuesday amid strict coronavirus restrictions.

Local residents are electing members to the 136-seat Madrid Assembly. More than 1,000 polling stations opened at 09:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday (07:00 GMT) and will close at 08:00 p.m.

There are 5.1 million eligible votes, 211,000 have already voted early by mail. People who have opted for in-person voting will need to abide by strict safety rules, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer when entering polling stations.

Those under COVID-19 quarantine or infected with the coronavirus will be able to vote between 07:00 p.m and 08:00 p.m., while the elderly and people from other vulnerable groups have been advised to vote early, before 12:00 p.m.

Surveys show that the ruling conservative Popular Party (PP), led by incumbent regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, will come out of the election on top of the rest with over 40 percent, however, it is unclear whether the PP will be able to secure the 69 seats needed to govern alone.

