UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Watchdog Gives Catalan Parliament 48 Hours To Strip Torra Of Lawmaker's Mandate

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Election Watchdog Gives Catalan Parliament 48 Hours to Strip Torra of Lawmaker's Mandate

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The election commission of Spain's northeastern Barcelona province has given the Catalan parliament 48 hours to strip Catalan president Quim Torra of his status of a regional lawmaker.

In addition, Spain's central electoral commission (JEC) obliged Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent to immediately oust Torra.

Both requests come after Spain's Supreme Court rejected Torra's appeal against the JEC's decision to ban him from holding elected office for disobedience.

It is yet unclear whether Torra will automatically lose the post of regional government head as a result of losing his parliamentary mandate. According to regional law, the Catalan president is elected from the members of the regional parliament.

The law does not specify, however, whether the president must retain his parliamentary mandate throughout their tenure. Now, it is up to the regional legislature to decide whether to oust Torra from the office. In early January, the parliament confirmed the mandate for Torra as the head of the regional government and a regional lawmaker, labeling the JEC's decisions as a "coup."

In December, Catalonia's High Court of Justice barred Torra from holding elected office for 18 months over accusations of disobedience related to his failure to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during an election campaign in the spring. The JEC, in turn, ruled to remove Torra's mandate. In early January, the Supreme Court rejected Torra's appeal.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Barcelona Spain January December Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.