Open Menu

Election Wave And AI Disinformation Raise Stakes In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) With elections due in countries representing half the world's population and new technologies turbo-charging disinformation, 2024 will be a major stress test for politics in the age of AI.

2024 has been labelled a "make-or-break" year for democracy, with crucial votes due in more than 60 countries.

The first major test of how to survive an onslaught of AI-powered disinformation has already taken place.

Already last year, fake images of Donald Trump being arrested or Joe Biden announcing a general mobilisation to support Ukraine have shown how far the technology has progressed.

The last, easy tells for fakery -- notably, AI's struggles with details such as fingers -- are rapidly disappearing, blunting detection mechanisms.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked disinformation as its number one threat over the next two years.

Related Topics

World Technology Ukraine Democracy Trump

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

16 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

17 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

18 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

19 hours ago
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

20 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

23 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago

More Stories From World