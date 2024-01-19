Election Wave And AI Disinformation Raise Stakes In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) With elections due in countries representing half the world's population and new technologies turbo-charging disinformation, 2024 will be a major stress test for politics in the age of AI.
2024 has been labelled a "make-or-break" year for democracy, with crucial votes due in more than 60 countries.
The first major test of how to survive an onslaught of AI-powered disinformation has already taken place.
Already last year, fake images of Donald Trump being arrested or Joe Biden announcing a general mobilisation to support Ukraine have shown how far the technology has progressed.
The last, easy tells for fakery -- notably, AI's struggles with details such as fingers -- are rapidly disappearing, blunting detection mechanisms.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked disinformation as its number one threat over the next two years.
