Election Wave And AI Disinformation Raise Stakes In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) With elections due in countries representing half the world's population and new technologies turbo-charging disinformation, 2024 will be a major stress test for politics in the age of AI.

2024 has been labelled a "make-or-break" year for democracy, with crucial votes due in more than 60 countries.

The first major test of how to survive an onslaught of AI-powered disinformation has already taken place.

Already last year, fake images of Donald Trump being arrested or Joe Biden announcing a general mobilisation to support Ukraine have shown how far the technology has progressed.

The last, easy tells for fakery -- notably, AI's struggles with details such as fingers -- are rapidly disappearing, blunting detection mechanisms.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked disinformation as its number one threat over the next two years.

