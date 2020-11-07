Election Workers in Nevada Nervous About Their Safety as Ballot Count Continues - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Ballot counters in Clark County, Nevada, are concerned about their safety amid tensions surrounding the results of the US presidential election, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters on Friday.

"I have employees who are nervous leaving the [office]," Gloria said.

Election results are still being tabulated in several key battleground states, including Nevada. The three-day delay in providing election results, allegations of election fraud, impending litigation and claims of corrupt practices by election workers has angered many citizens across the United States.

Gloria emphasized that his office is urging employees, who often work late, to leave in multiples and noted that security escorts are available.

The Registrar of Voters also commended law enforcement and security officers for doing an excellent job to ensure an orderly procession of the election-related work.

There are still approximately 123,000 ballots that need to be reviewed, authenticated and tabulated in Clark County, including some 63,000 provisional ballots that will be counted by Sunday, Gloria said.