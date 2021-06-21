Elections in Armenia Were Democratic Despite Polarization of Society - PACE Delegation

The parliamentary elections in Armenia were democratic in nature despite polarization of the society and other technical issues, George Katrougalos, the head of the PACE delegation, said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The parliamentary elections in Armenia were democratic in nature despite polarization of the society and other technical issues, George Katrougalos, the head of the PACE delegation, said on Monday.

"The deep polarization didn't detract from a well-run election," Katrougalos said at the press briefing, as quoted by the PACE in a statement, adding that "it is to be hoped that the results will be accepted by all parties across the political spectrum, and the harsh rhetoric of the campaign will be consigned to history."