Elections in DPR Do Not Depend on Ukrainian Electoral Cycle - Foreign Ministry

Local elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in line with the Minsk agreements, will be extraordinary, their date does not depend on the electoral cycle on the Kiev-controlled territory, the DPR's Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Local elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in line with the Minsk agreements, will be extraordinary, their date does not depend on the electoral cycle on the Kiev-controlled territory, the DPR's Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, during a speech in London, said elections in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev should be held simultaneously with local elections throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020.

"We remind the Kiev authorities that according to the text of the Steinmeier formula agreed by Yermak himself and signed by [Kiev's representative in the Contact Group] Leonid Kuchma, the elections in Donbas will be extraordinary and will not depend on the Ukrainian electoral cycle," Nikonorova said.