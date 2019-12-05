UrduPoint.com
Elections In DPR Do Not Depend On Ukrainian Electoral Cycle - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:04 PM

Local elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in line with the Minsk agreements, will be extraordinary, their date does not depend on the electoral cycle on the Kiev-controlled territory, the DPR's Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Thursday

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, during a speech in London, said elections in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev should be held simultaneously with local elections throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020.

"We remind the Kiev authorities that according to the text of the Steinmeier formula agreed by Yermak himself and signed by [Kiev's representative in the Contact Group] Leonid Kuchma, the elections in Donbas will be extraordinary and will not depend on the Ukrainian electoral cycle," Nikonorova said.

