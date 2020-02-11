Elections In Ireland Spell Breakdown Of Traditional Two-Party System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:20 AM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The general election in Ireland spelled the breakdown of the traditional two-party system.
Fianna Fail, the country's main opposition party, after all votes cast in the February 8 elections were counted, secured 38 seats in parliament.
Nationalists Sinn Fein gained 37 seats, and the ruling Fine Gael got 35 mandates.