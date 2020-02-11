Elections in Ireland Spell Breakdown of Traditional Two-Party System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The general election in Ireland spelled the breakdown of the traditional two-party system.

Fianna Fail, the country's main opposition party, after all votes cast in the February 8 elections were counted, secured 38 seats in parliament.

Nationalists Sinn Fein gained 37 seats, and the ruling Fine Gael got 35 mandates.