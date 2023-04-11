Close
Elections In Libya Under Threat Due To Split In Power - Parallel Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Elections in Libya Under Threat Due to Split in Power - Parallel Prime Minister

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The split in the Libyan executive power and the existence of two governments will hinder any elections set to take place in the country, Fathi Bashagha, Libya's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

"There is no doubt that this division and its continuation will hinder any possible electoral process," Bashagha said.

At the same time, Bashagha promised to "work diligently with national and international parties that believe in democracy, unity, the unification of institutions and the restoration of security in order to hold fair and transparent elections."

At the moment, Libya is mainly ruled by two contending governments.

The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, which are supported by the United Nations. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability led by Bashagha. The south of the country is gripped by turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat, and armed tribal violence.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily said in March that a roadmap for holding elections in Libya, which had not taken place since the election of a transitional authority in the country under the auspices of the UN in 2021, could be developed by mid-June. If it is adopted, elections could be held at the end of 2023.

