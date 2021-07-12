Elections in Moldova Were Transparent, No Serious Violations Registered - CIS Observers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The snap parliamentary elections in Moldova were open and transparent, and were held without violations that could affect its results, Dmitry Kobitsky, the secretary general of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) group of international observers, said on Monday.

"The CIS observers did not record any violations that could affect the election results. ... The CIS observer mission comes to the conclusion that the elections on July 11 this year were held in accordance with the constitution of Moldova and were competitive, open and transparent," Kobitsky said during a press conference.