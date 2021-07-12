UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elections In Moldova Were Transparent, No Serious Violations Registered - CIS Observers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Elections in Moldova Were Transparent, No Serious Violations Registered - CIS Observers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The snap parliamentary elections in Moldova were open and transparent, and were held without violations that could affect its results, Dmitry Kobitsky, the secretary general of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) group of international observers, said on Monday.

"The CIS observers did not record any violations that could affect the election results. ... The CIS observer mission comes to the conclusion that the elections on July 11 this year were held in accordance with the constitution of Moldova and were competitive, open and transparent," Kobitsky said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Moldova July

Recent Stories

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

2 minutes ago

6 minutes ago

Pakistan’s soil is not being used against Afghan ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$74.18 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

34 minutes ago

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.