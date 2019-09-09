UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elections In Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place In Working Atmosphere - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place in Working Atmosphere - Kremlin

The elections in Russia were held in a smooth working atmosphere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The elections in Russia were held in a smooth working atmosphere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The elections were rather smooth, held in a working atmosphere. The results will surely be discussed and analyzed by sociologists, political scientists, and so on...

We can only state the available results that were announced preliminarily by the Central Election Commission," Peskov told reporters.

He said assumptions by political scientists about a possible protest vote at the elections to the Moscow city legislature had not been confirmed.

Peskov said a special commission had been formed to investigate in an unbiased manner issues of alleged foreign interference in the Russian elections.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote

Recent Stories

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

49 seconds ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

51 seconds ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

55 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

1 minute ago

Two dead, travel chaos, after powerful typhoon pum ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tajikistani President on ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.