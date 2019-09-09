Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place in Working Atmosphere - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The elections in Russia were held in a smooth working atmosphere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The elections were rather smooth, held in a working atmosphere. The results will surely be discussed and analyzed by sociologists, political scientists, and so on...

We can only state the available results that were announced preliminarily by the Central Election Commission," Peskov told reporters.

He said assumptions by political scientists about a possible protest vote at the elections to the Moscow city legislature had not been confirmed.

Peskov said a special commission had been formed to investigate in an unbiased manner issues of alleged foreign interference in the Russian elections.