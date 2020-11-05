Elections Showed Obvious Flaws of US Electoral System - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US presidential elections showed obvious shortcomings of the US electoral system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I would like to note that in the conditions of approximate equality of rivals for the presidency, obvious shortcomings of the US electoral system are evident, which have been repeatedly pointed out by international observers, including the OSCE/ODIHR, and recognized experts in this area.

This is partly due to the archaic nature of the relevant legislation and the lack of regulation in it of a number of fundamental points, which we have talked about repeatedly," she said at a briefing.