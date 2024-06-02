Open Menu

Elections Suspended In Two Violent Mexico Municipalities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Elections suspended in two violent Mexico municipalities

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Voting has been suspended in two municipalities in southern Mexico due to a spike in violence, authorities said Saturday, just one day before the country elects a new president.

The decision comes as a particularly bloody election season has seen at least 25 political candidates murdered in a country plagued by drug cartel-related violence.

Around 27,000 soldiers and National Guard members will be deployed to reinforce security during Sunday's elections, and outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged that Mexicans will be able to vote "calmly, safely and without fear."

But the local board of elections said polling booths could not be set up in Pantelho and Chicomuselo, both in Chiapas state, because of violence and the towns' inability to maintain order.

Unknown persons had burned election paperwork on Friday in facilities in Chicomuselo, which is in the midst of a turf war between two drug cartels, the board said. Electoral officials also received threats.

In mid-May, 11 bodies were found in the town.

In Pantelho, officials were unable to train poll workers because of the constant presence of alleged armed gang members, election authorities said.

Chiapas draws tourists with its lush jungle, Indigenous communities and ancient Mayan ruins, but it has also seen intensifying turf wars between gangs fighting for control of drug and people-smuggling routes.

