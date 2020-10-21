ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set elections of lawmakers to the lower house of Kazakhstan's Parliament for January 10, 2021, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"To set the next elections of lawmakers of the Mazhilis [lower house] of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected by party lists, for January 10, 2021," the decree says.