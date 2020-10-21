UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elections To Kazakhstan's Lower House Of Parliament To Be Held Jan 10- Presidential Decree

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Elections to Kazakhstan's Lower House of Parliament to Be Held Jan 10- Presidential Decree

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set elections of lawmakers to the lower house of Kazakhstan's Parliament for January 10, 2021, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"To set the next elections of lawmakers of the Mazhilis [lower house] of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected by party lists, for January 10, 2021," the decree says.

Related Topics

Parliament Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

6 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

7 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

7 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

7 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.