(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Elections to Takijistan's parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, elections to the upper house on March 27, President Emomali Rahmon's press secretary said on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Elections to Takijistan's parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, elections to the upper house on March 27, President Emomali Rahmon's press secretary said on Wednesday.

"Tajikistan's president signed a decree on Wednesday that the elections to the parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, 2020," the president's press secretary told journalists.

Elections to the upper house will take place on March 27.