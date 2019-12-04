- Home
- World
- News
- Elections to Tajikistan's Lower House to Take Place March 1, Upper House March 27 - Decree
Elections To Tajikistan's Lower House To Take Place March 1, Upper House March 27 - Decree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:09 PM
Elections to Takijistan's parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, elections to the upper house on March 27, President Emomali Rahmon's press secretary said on Wednesday
DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Elections to Takijistan's parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, elections to the upper house on March 27, President Emomali Rahmon's press secretary said on Wednesday.
"Tajikistan's president signed a decree on Wednesday that the elections to the parliament's lower house will take place on March 1, 2020," the president's press secretary told journalists.
Elections to the upper house will take place on March 27.