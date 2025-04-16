Open Menu

Electoral Council, Observers Reject Claims Of Ecuador Vote Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Electoral council, observers reject claims of Ecuador vote fraud

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ecuador's CNE electoral council and international observers on Tuesday dismissed claims of fraud in presidential elections that saw incumbent Daniel Noboa emerge victorious over leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has refused to accept the outcome of Sunday's runoff vote that Noboa won with 55.6 percent of votes cast compared to her own weaker-than-expected 44.4 percent.

She had said she would seek a recount, but has not yet made a formal request, according to the CNE.

CNE president Diana Atamaint insisted in an interview with Teleamazonas Tuesday that the process had been "totally transparent."

Observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and European Union also ruled out irregularities in the runoff round that saw Noboa, 37, declared the winner three hours after polls closed.

It was a "transparent and well-organized electoral day that debunks fraud narratives," EU mission head Gabriel Mato told reporters in Quito Tuesday.

"In a challenging context, the population clearly expressed who should lead the country for the next four years," added an OAS statement.

Both missions expressed concern about fake news and a venomous campaign in what the OAS called an atmosphere of "extreme political polarization.

"

"Good triumphed over evil, justice triumphed over impunity, and freedom triumphed over oppression," Noboa told supporters Tuesday from the balcony of the presidential palace in Quito.

The CNE will announce the final, official results in the coming days for Noboa to be sworn in on May 24 for a four-year term.

In office since November 2023, Noboa has enjoyed a short but intense first stint as president, marked by his war on gangs and a drought-related energy crisis.

He had been elected to complete the four-year term of predecessor Guillermo Lasso, who called a snap vote to avoid impeachment for alleged embezzlement.

Now re-elected, Noboa faces a herculean task in uniting his violence-plagued nation, which averaged a killing every hour at the start of the year as cartels vie for control over cocaine routes that pass through Ecuador's ports.

Noboa has received congratulations from several presidents, including Donald Trump of the United States and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But on Tuesday, Gustavo Petro from neighbor Colombia -- an ally of leftist Gonzalez -- urged Noboa to release detailed voting results, saying he had received "worrying" reports from Colombian observers.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

8 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

9 hours ago
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

9 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

10 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

10 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World