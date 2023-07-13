Open Menu

Electoral Court Of Guatemala Announces Participants Of 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Electoral Court of Guatemala Announces Participants of 2nd Round of Presidential Election

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala recognized on Wednesday the results of the June presidential election and announced that Sandra Torres, leader of the National Unity of Hope party, and Bernardo Arevalo, leader of the Semilla Movement party, entered the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20.

"To recognize as valid the presidential election ... held on June 25, 2023, in accordance with the results indicated below. National Unity of Hope - 888,924 votes, Semilla Movement - 653,486 votes," Supreme Electoral Court General Secretary Mario Alexander Velasquez Perez said at a press conference.

The final turnout was 5.56 million people, or about 60% of total electorate, the court added.

An hour before the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election, the Seventh Criminal Court of Guatemala, at the request of the prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived the Semilla Movement of its legal status. The party is reportedly suspected of forging signatures during its registration and illegally financing this process.

Related Topics

Election Guatemala June August Criminals Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

8 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

10 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

10 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago
Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

10 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

10 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

10 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

10 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World