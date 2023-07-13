Electoral Court of Guatemala Announces Participants of 2nd Round of Presidential Election

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala recognized on Wednesday the results of the June presidential election and announced that Sandra Torres, leader of the National Unity of Hope party, and Bernardo Arevalo, leader of the Semilla Movement party, entered the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20.

"To recognize as valid the presidential election ... held on June 25, 2023, in accordance with the results indicated below. National Unity of Hope - 888,924 votes, Semilla Movement - 653,486 votes," Supreme Electoral Court General Secretary Mario Alexander Velasquez Perez said at a press conference.

The final turnout was 5.56 million people, or about 60% of total electorate, the court added.

An hour before the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election, the Seventh Criminal Court of Guatemala, at the request of the prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived the Semilla Movement of its legal status. The party is reportedly suspected of forging signatures during its registration and illegally financing this process.