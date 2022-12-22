UrduPoint.com

Electric Boat Wins $5.1Bln Order Extension For Nuclear Submarine Missile Tubes - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Electric Boat Wins $5.1Bln Order Extension for Nuclear Submarine Missile Tubes - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, has received a US Navy order extension worth more than $5.1 billion to make more missile tubes for Columbia-class strategic nuclear submarines, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation (of) Groton, Connecticut is awarded a $5,134,324,189 ... modification to (a) previously awarded contract," the release said on Wednesday. "This modification procures missile tube long ... for follow-on Columbia-class submarines; and logistics/sustainment support for the US and UK programs."

The expanded contract also covers additional Submarine Industrial Base enhancements as part of the Integrated Enterprise Plan and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and for the Virginia-class submarines and Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier programs, the release said.

"The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the Navy's plan of serial production of Columbia and Virginia submarines. Pursuant to the president's budget for fiscal 2023, the requirements are included for SIB investment for strategic sourcing, supplier development, workforce development, and technology opportunities," the release added.

Most of the work on the program will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%) and in Newport news, Virginia (25%) over the next five-and-a-half years and is expected to be completed by June 2028, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Budget Nuclear Columbia Virginia Newport Enterprise United Kingdom June Billion

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

4 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

4 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

4 hours ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

4 hours ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

5 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.