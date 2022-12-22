Electric Boat Wins $5.1Bln Order Extension for Nuclear Submarine Missile Tubes - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, has received a US Navy order extension worth more than $5.1 billion to make more missile tubes for Columbia-class strategic nuclear submarines, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation (of) Groton, Connecticut is awarded a $5,134,324,189 ... modification to (a) previously awarded contract," the release said on Wednesday. "This modification procures missile tube long ... for follow-on Columbia-class submarines; and logistics/sustainment support for the US and UK programs."

The expanded contract also covers additional Submarine Industrial Base enhancements as part of the Integrated Enterprise Plan and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and for the Virginia-class submarines and Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier programs, the release said.

"The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the Navy's plan of serial production of Columbia and Virginia submarines. Pursuant to the president's budget for fiscal 2023, the requirements are included for SIB investment for strategic sourcing, supplier development, workforce development, and technology opportunities," the release added.

Most of the work on the program will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%) and in Newport news, Virginia (25%) over the next five-and-a-half years and is expected to be completed by June 2028, according to the release.