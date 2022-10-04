Electric Boat Wins $532Bln Design Contract on Virginia Nuclear Submarines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has won a more than $532 billion US Navy modification contract for Development Studies and Design on Virginia-class nuclear submarines, the US Defense Department said.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation (of) Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $532,921,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to (a) previously awarded contract for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

The contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $813.7 billion, release said.

Almost all work on the contract will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (99%) and is expected to be completed by October 2023, the release added.