UrduPoint.com

Electric Car Fires May Become Issue As Number Of Such Vehicles Continues To Grow - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

Electric Car Fires May Become Issue As Number of Such Vehicles Continues to Grow - Expert

As electric cars become more prevalent, the issue of spontaneous combustion will come to the fore and have to be contended with, Damien Ernst, a professor of electro-mechanical engineering at the University of Liege, has told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) As electric cars become more prevalent, the issue of spontaneous combustion will come to the fore and have to be contended with, Damien Ernst, a professor of electro-mechanical engineering at the University of Liege, has told Sputnik.

The media have been regularly reporting about various electric car models bursting into flames across the world, resulting in fires that are difficult to extinguish. While there is little concern about the matter at the moment, since petroleum and diesel cars are ten times as likely to catch on fire, the success of electric cars could make the figures more worrying in the future.

"It is not a large-scale problem in the sense that there are about 10 times more fires with 'classical' diesel or petrol vehicles than with electric cars. There is about one electric vehicle fire for every 330 million kms [kilometers, 186 million miles] driven, which is very little. But electric vehicles are all new, thermic engine cars are on average much older; the fires on thermic motors are due to the age of the vehicle, dirty engines and bad maintenance. The number of accidents and spontaneous fires on electric vehicles increases rapidly since the market of electric cars expand," Ernst said.

The expert went on to explain that the cause of fires in electric cars is always the lithium-ion battery, which can burn for more than a day and needs 10,000 liters (2,641 gallons) of water to put out.

When one battery cell overheats it creates a so-called thermal runaway, which spreads through the entire battery. This can happen due to overcharging or a problem with the charging station, but could also occur on the road or after a crash.

"They often put the car with a crane into a container full of water for a day or two. And the fire can reignite hours later since the battery still stores energy to fuel the fire. The fire brigades in the world only start to know how to deal with such fires," Ernst continued.

The professor warned that as the energy density of batteries increases to provide more mileage to the car, the risk of fires will worsen, especially as electric cars get older.

"A fire can start on a car, unplugged, parked, with nobody around: that is worrying. The battery can also explode and the car is rapidly engulfed in flames. There have been fatal accidents of the kind in the US and China. It is not a major problem but the issue must be solved," Ernst warned, adding that the electric car industry "will have to be vigilant and come up with intelligent safety system."

Related Topics

Fire Petrol World Water China Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Liege Market Media All Industry Million

Recent Stories

IGP directs cops to lodge cases against protester ..

IGP directs cops to lodge cases against protester for blocking roads

7 minutes ago
 Vitamin D may not protect from Covid infection or ..

Vitamin D may not protect from Covid infection or severity

7 minutes ago
 September 6, a day of pride for entire nation: Raj ..

September 6, a day of pride for entire nation: Raja Basharat

7 minutes ago
 DPO visits graveyard of martyr soldier Sabir Hussa ..

DPO visits graveyard of martyr soldier Sabir Hussain

10 minutes ago
 Social security takes revolutionary measures for b ..

Social security takes revolutionary measures for betterment of its employees : C ..

10 minutes ago
 Shibli Faraz pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis on De ..

Shibli Faraz pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.