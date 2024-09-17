Open Menu

Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Cars In Norway: Road Federation

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Electric cars overtake petrol cars in Norway: road federation

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Electric cars outnumber petrol cars in Norway for the first time ever, an industry organisation said on Tuesday.

Of the 2.8 million private cars registered in the Scandinavian country, 754,303 are all-electric, compared to 753,905 that run on petrol, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said in a statement.

Diesel models remain most numerous at just under one million, but their sales are falling rapidly.

"This is historic. A milestone few saw coming 10 years ago," OFV director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said in a statement.

"The electrification of the fleet of passenger cars is going quickly, and Norway is thereby rapidly moving towards becoming the first country in the world with a passenger car fleet dominated by electric cars," OFV director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said.

Norway, pardoxically a major oil and gas producer, has set a target to sell only zero-emission vehicles -- mostly EVs since the share of hydrogen cars is so small -- by 2025, 10 years ahead of the EU's goal.

In August, all-electric vehicles made up a record 94.3 percent of new car registrations in Norway, boosted by sales of the Tesla Model Y.

In a bid to electrify road transport to help meet Norway's climate commitments, Norwegian authorities have offered generous tax rebates on EVs, making them competitively priced compared to fuel, diesel and hybrid cars.

Norway's EV success is in sharp contrast to struggles seen elsewhere in Europe.

Electric car sales began falling at the end of 2023, and now account for just 12.5 percent of new cars sold on the continent.

Related Topics

Petrol World Europe Norway Oil Vehicles Road Car August Gas Industry Share Tesla Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

38 minutes ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 hour ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

8 hours ago
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World