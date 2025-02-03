Electric Cars Take 96% Of Norway Market In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Almost 96 percent of new cars registered in Norway in January were electric, close to the Scandinavian country's goal of selling only zero-emission vehicles as of this year.
According to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (OFV), electric vehicles accounted for 95.8 percent of new cars registered last month.
Including rechargeable hybrid models, the share of electric cars rose to 96.8 percent.
A total of 9,343 new cars were sold in January, of which 8,954 were all-electric.
"We've never seen this before... If the rest of the year continues like this, we will very soon be close to the 2025 goal," OFV director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said in a statement.
"But if we want to cross the finish line with 100 percent electric cars, it will be necessary to maintain the incentives that make it profitable to choose an electric car over other other models," he added.
Of the 50 most-sold models, only two were non-electric, the first of which came in 33rd place.
In Norway, electric cars are exempt from many taxes, making them competitive against heavily taxed internal combustion cars.
They have also benefitted from toll exemptions, free parking in public car parks, and the use of public transport traffic lanes.
While some tax breaks and incentives have been rolled back over the years, electric cars have become commonplace.
In January, diesel cars accounted for just 1.5 percent of new cars registered in the country, and petrol cars just 0.4 percent, the OFV said.
The most sold model was the Toyota bZ4X, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Nissan Ariya.
By comparison, the share of electric cars in Europe was just 13.6 percent in the full-year 2024, a decline for the first time since 2020, according to the carmaking lobby ACEA.
The share for the month of December alone was 15.9 percent, it said.
Recent Stories
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
More Stories From World
-
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January3 minutes ago
-
Belgium moves to the right as new PM De Wever sworn in13 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong economic growth slowed to 2.5% in 202413 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's economic growth slows to 2.5% in 202413 minutes ago
-
European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs33 minutes ago
-
Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China1 hour ago
-
Stocks drop, dollar rallies as Year of the Snake starts with bite1 hour ago
-
OpenAI announces new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT1 hour ago
-
Musk brands USAID 'criminal', Trump calls its leaders 'radical lunatics'1 hour ago
-
Stocks drop, dollar rallies as Year of the Snake starts with bite1 hour ago
-
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3 tons of dates in Wad Madani locality in Sudan2 hours ago