- Home
- World
- Electric security vehicle on display at World Defense show to help strengthen Interior Ministry secu ..
Electric Security Vehicle On Display At World Defense Show To Help Strengthen Interior Ministry Security System
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Interior will strengthen its security system with an electric vehicle equipped with the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies.
Now on display at the World Defense Show, held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Riyadh from February 4 to 8 under the theme "Equipped for Tomorrow", the vehicle is the first electric security vehicle in Saudi Arabia.
It will gradually be integrated into the Ministry of Interior's security system to help boost it. Participating in the World Defence Show, the Ministry of Interior unveiled its plans to bolster its internal security system by using AI-based technologies.
The ministry is also displaying its innovative solutions for crisis and disaster management, safe city development, border security, environment preservation, military industry localization, and field work development.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From World
-
The custodian of two holy mosques congratulates president of Burundi on Unity Day5 minutes ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at Riyadh World Defense Show 20245 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris & supporters stage big rally near Indian embassy, call for freedom35 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard45 minutes ago
-
Pakistani bronze sculptures attract visitors at Beijing Traditional Fair55 minutes ago
-
New Jersey to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday1 hour ago
-
Spring Festival celebrations held in Myanmar's Yangon1 hour ago
-
Australia says writer Yang Jun given suspended death sentence in China1 hour ago
-
Grammys night: the unforgettable moments2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris & supporters stage big rally near Indian embassy, call for freedom2 hours ago
-
Parisians vote in anti-SUV parking price referendum2 hours ago