Electric Security Vehicle On Display At World Defense Show To Help Strengthen Interior Ministry Security System

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Interior will strengthen its security system with an electric vehicle equipped with the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

Now on display at the World Defense Show, held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Riyadh from February 4 to 8 under the theme "Equipped for Tomorrow", the vehicle is the first electric security vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

It will gradually be integrated into the Ministry of Interior's security system to help boost it. Participating in the World Defence Show, the Ministry of Interior unveiled its plans to bolster its internal security system by using AI-based technologies.

The ministry is also displaying its innovative solutions for crisis and disaster management, safe city development, border security, environment preservation, military industry localization, and field work development.

