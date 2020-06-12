UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Train Goes Off Rails In Tokyo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Electric Train Goes Off Rails in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) An electric train belonging to private Keisei Electric Railway went off the rails in Tokyo on Friday, NHK broadcasting company reported.

The incident occurred in the morning at Keisei Oshiage Line's Aoto station when the train's second car went off, according to the broadcaster. There were no passengers in the car at the moment and no casualties have been reported.

The line's traffic has been temporarily suspended.

Your Thoughts and Comments

