Electric vehicle charging path links major Australian cities

A new ultra-rapid charging station for electric vehicles (EV) has opened, completing the connection between major Australian cities of Melbourne and Adelaide, authorities revealed late Tuesday

The new rapid charging station is one of the seven from which drivers can achieve 400 km of distance off just 15 minutes charge time.

Victoria State now has over 100 EV charging stations, of which seven are rapid and currently the fastest charging stations in the country, and all are operated by the company Chargefox.

"Chargefox's seven stations across Victoria will help build confidence to make the move to sustainable vehicles and power our electric future," Victoria's Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio said.

The Victorian government contributed 3 million Australian Dollars (2.1 million U.S. dollars) to the project which was matched by Chargefox, with the new charge stations sourcing 100 percent renewable energy.

"This investment supports the uptake of electric vehicles, improves air quality and positions us to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050," D'Ambrosio said.