Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australian manufacturing industry: report

CANBERRA, Feb. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Australia could revive its manufacturing industry by building electric vehicles (EVs), a report published Tuesday showed.

Australia could become a global powerhouse in manufacturing sustainable EVs, said the report, which was published by the Australia Institute, a think tank.

It found that Australia has unique advantages in building EVs such as an existing car manufacturing workforce and rich mineral resources.

"When it comes to creating an EV manufacturing sector, Australia enjoys advantages other nations would die for: rich reserves of lithium and rare earths, strong industrial infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, powerful training capacity, abundant renewable energy options, and untapped consumer potential," Mark Dean, the lead author, said in a media release.

"And contrary to popular belief, we wouldn't be starting from scratch. Thanks to the resilience of our remaining automotive manufacturing supply chain, a surprising amount of auto manufacturing work -- including components, specialty vehicles, and engineering -- still exists here," Dean said.