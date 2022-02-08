UrduPoint.com

Electric Vehicles Potential Lifeline For Australian Manufacturing Industry: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australian manufacturing industry: report

Australia could revive its manufacturing industry by building electric vehicles (EVs), a report published Tuesday showed

CANBERRA, Feb. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Australia could revive its manufacturing industry by building electric vehicles (EVs), a report published Tuesday showed.

Australia could become a global powerhouse in manufacturing sustainable EVs, said the report, which was published by the Australia Institute, a think tank.

It found that Australia has unique advantages in building EVs such as an existing car manufacturing workforce and rich mineral resources.

"When it comes to creating an EV manufacturing sector, Australia enjoys advantages other nations would die for: rich reserves of lithium and rare earths, strong industrial infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, powerful training capacity, abundant renewable energy options, and untapped consumer potential," Mark Dean, the lead author, said in a media release.

"And contrary to popular belief, we wouldn't be starting from scratch. Thanks to the resilience of our remaining automotive manufacturing supply chain, a surprising amount of auto manufacturing work -- including components, specialty vehicles, and engineering -- still exists here," Dean said.

Related Topics

Australia Vehicles Car Lead Tank Media From Industry

Recent Stories

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID case ..

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russi ..

Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador to Tehran

4 minutes ago
 Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return ..

Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return

11 minutes ago
 Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 ..

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 pct in December

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>