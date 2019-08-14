UrduPoint.com
Electric Vehicles To Make Up Half Of New Car Sales In Australia By 2035 - Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The share of electric vehicles in total sales of new cars in Australia will reach 50 percent by 2035 even if the government does not support this shift, a report prepared by the government's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economies showed.

The report provides a forecast for 22 countries and shows that the share of electric vehicles in new sales will significantly grow across developed nations.

"Australian EV [electric vehicle] share of new sales is predicted to reach 8 per cent by 2025 and 27 per cent by 2030. Globally, EV share of new sales is predicted to reach 18 per cent by 2025 and 36 per cent by 2030," the report said.

The report also included a graph that showed predictions up until 2049. This graph had electric vehicle sales at just above 50 percent of total sales in Australia for the year 2035.

The document further confirmed that the country was already on its way to reaching the targets outlined by the new Labor government earlier this year, namely to have electric vehicles make up half of total sales of new cars by 2030.

The Australian government pledged to introduce a national electric vehicle strategy to cut carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, though its details are yet to be released.

