Electrical Equipment To Be Replaced On Soyuz-2 Rocket Before Friday Launch - Arianespace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Electrical Equipment to Be Replaced on Soyuz-2 Rocket Before Friday Launch - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Electrical equipment is needed to be replaced on the Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket before the next attempt to launch 36 British communications satellites OneWeb from the Vostochny spaceport on Friday, French launch operator Arianespace said.

The launch was scheduled for Thursday, but Roscosmos announced that it had been postponed for a day for technical reasons.

"Due to the replacement of one item of electrical equipment on the Soyuz launcher at the Vostochny Space Center, the Flight ST32 -initially scheduled for May 27- is being postponed by 24h. The Soyuz launch vehicle and @OneWeb satellites are in a stable and safe condition," the company said on Twitter.

"The new targeted launch date for satellite is May 28, 2021: 01:38 p.m. - Washington, D.C., 5:38 p.m. - Universal Time (UTC), 07:38 p.m. - Paris, 08:38 p.m. - Moscow, 02:38 a.m. - Vostochny Cosmodrome, on May 29," it added.

