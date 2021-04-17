Electrical Problems in Boeing 737 MAX Could Be Bigger Than Expected - Reports

The likely technical problems affecting a number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could concern more areas of the jet's flight deck than previously expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The likely technical problems affecting a number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could concern more areas of the jet's flight deck than previously expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The aircraft manufacturer-giant told 16 MAX operators to inspect their jets for a potential electrical problem that was identified during a plane's assembly last week and affected the grounding path for the standby power unit in certain electronic systems on the plane, the outlet reported.

The problem will need to be addressed in roughly 90 jets in airline fleets and many undelivered planes. This threatens to undermine the airline's efforts to restore passenger confidence in the aircraft.

It is assumed that the problem broke out after a change in the way that the unit was installed in early 2019 which could have busted the grounding path. Similar problems affected the grounding of the aircraft's main dashboard panel.

According to the newspaper's sources, the problem is also closely linked to the application of paintwork, which can affect the grounding of the electronic systems of the liner.

US regulatory authorities do not believe that the problem will pose an immediate security threat as it is associated with the aircraft's backup system.

Boeing 737 MAX flights were suspended in 2019 in the US and across the world after two such planes crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts from the Joint Authorities Technical Review JATR revealed significant flaws in the certification of the aircraft, admitted by the company itself and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to experts, important information about the maneuvering correction system (MCAS) was not provided in full by the FAA, and the regulator itself gave Boeing excessive powers in the certification process.

The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in November 2020 by the US and the liner was approved by the Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union (EASA) and the UK Civil Aviation Authority allowing the operation of the said aircraft to continue.

Boeing 737 MAX updated certification to the Russian Federation is currently being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.