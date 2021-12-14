UrduPoint.com

Electricity Cost To Hit Historic Peak In Spain On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:09 PM

Electricity Cost to Hit Historic Peak in Spain on Wednesday - Reports

The cost of electricity in Spain will hit a new historic peak, reaching an average of 291.73 euros ($330) per MWh, the Iberian Peninsula electricity market operator OMIE reported on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The cost of electricity in Spain will hit a new historic peak, reaching an average of 291.73 Euros ($330) per MWh, the Iberian Peninsula electricity market operator OMIE reported on Tuesday.

The most expensive electricity rate at 319 euros per MWh will be between 21:00 to 22:00, while the cheapest, estimated at 261.73 euros per MWh, from 05:00 to 06:00, according to OMIE. Current electricity prices in Spain are six times higher than last year's average of 50 euros per MWh.

Electricity prices in December are about to exceed last October's rates, previously dubbed the most expensive in the country's history, as natural gas prices soared four times higher than last January and the cost of releasing carbon dioxide (CO2) under the European Union's emissions trading scheme skyrocketed, according to El Pais newspaper.

At the same time, wind power has become the leading source of Spanish electricity this year as Madrid works on decreasing dependency on fossil flues. Both wind and solar energy have contributed almost 47% of the total compared to less than 30% a decade ago. Renewables are expected to overtake other sources in Spain in just a few years.

Related Topics

Electricity European Union Madrid Same Spain January October December Gas Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N to submit flats' receipt ..

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N to submit flats' receipt before court

26 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy Says Escalation Can Open More Fra ..

UN Special Envoy Says Escalation Can Open More Fragmented, Bloody Chapter in Yem ..

27 seconds ago
 At least 60 killed in Haiti gas tanker explosion

At least 60 killed in Haiti gas tanker explosion

29 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

31 seconds ago
 Seven dead as vehicle carrying migrants crashes in ..

Seven dead as vehicle carrying migrants crashes in Hungary

8 minutes ago
 Saqib Nisar's audio leak was made up of multiple a ..

Saqib Nisar's audio leak was made up of multiple audio clips: Primeau Forensics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.