Electricity Cut In Syria Due To Malfunction, Works To Restore Power Underway - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Electricity Cut in Syria Due to Malfunction, Works to Restore Power Underway - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) An electrical power outage has occurred across all of Syria as a result of a network malfunction, the Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday.

Works to gradually restore the power are underway, the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.

An accident cause is not clear so far.

