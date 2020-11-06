Electricity Cut In Syria Due To Malfunction, Works To Restore Power Underway - Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) An electrical power outage has occurred across all of Syria as a result of a network malfunction, the Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday.
Works to gradually restore the power are underway, the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.
An accident cause is not clear so far.