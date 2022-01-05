WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Electricity has been cut off in a number of houses near the presidential residence in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty amid ongoing clashes between protesters and law enforcement, CNN reported on Wednesday.

A neighborhood in downtown Almaty that surrounds the president's residence have been experiencing internet outages while lights went off in buildings nearby, the report said citing a local journalist.

Protests against a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) erupted in the past several days in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen in the Mangystau region and spread to Atyrau and the regions in West Kazakhstan. On Tuesday, a newly formed governmental committee said that the government is ready to lower LNG prices in accordance with the demands of the protesters as the protests spread.