Electricity Exports From Russia Up 15% in 2022 Compared to 2020 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Exports of Russian electricity in 2022 increased by 15% compared to the figures from before the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"Electricity exports should be compared, of course, with last year, with 2021, but this is not a very comparable indicator, because during 2022, one of the major countries refused the export (of Russian electricity), so the comparison will be incorrect. If we compare with 2020, then an increase today, almost at the end of the year, is about 15% compared to the pre-pandemic level," Shulginov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister added that the government had taken "enough measures" to support enterprises of the Russian fuel and energy sector amid Western sanctions in 2022.

Among these measures, Shulginov mentioned the provision of non-penalty deferrals, adjustment of fines and penalties, as well as a system of incentivization for conserving gas turbine resources.